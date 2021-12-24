Cultural outfit seeks Indian music in aircraft

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the musicians’ fraternity have appealed to Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to make it mandatory for Indian airlines and airports to play Indian classical or light vocal and instrumental music.

In a memorandum to the minister, ICCR and the musicians said the music played by most airlines across the globe is quintessential to the country to which the airline belongs.

“ICCR joins the fraternity of musicians, singers and artists associated with India’s traditional music, in demanding that playing Indian classical or light vocal and instrumental music in aircraft being operated in India and also at various airports be made mandatory for all India-based airlines,’’ ICCR’s letter read.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, president of ICCR, said the minister assured them that the ministry will look at their request.

“I come from the music city of Gwalior, which has been the city of Tansen and has also been an old house of music; Indian ancient music has a history of many years and people have a lot of curiosity about ancient music too,” Scindia said during the meeting with ICCR on Thursday.

Musicians and vocalists present at the event unanimously said that the idea would promote Indian music. “...it is extremely unfortunate and even ironic that most airways in India however — both private and government-owned as well as both domestic and International -- seldom, if at all, play Indian music... We hereby ardently request you to look into this matter,” the ICCR letter said.

A senior airline official said, “Many components are considered before updating the inflight entertainment system (IFS). Thorough research is done before the list of songs is finalised. This list consists of a plethora of genres. Every airline aims to give a variety of options to its passengers.”

Music composer Kushal Inamdar said, “Our appeal is that traditional Indian music should be played on board and at airports. When we land in India, it will be like welcoming travellers to our country. Music travels beyond words, it has the power to evoke emotions and that is why we should play Indian music...”

