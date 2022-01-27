Culture, history and diversity: 25 tableaux capture India’s journey

New Delhi: From the freedom struggle to tribal movements; religious sites to biodiversity; sports to women empowerment; Vedas to metaverse; the 25 tableaux at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday unfurled a visual showcase of the country’s social and cultural fabric.

Of the 25 tableaux, 12 were from states and Union territories (UTs) -- Meghalaya, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra. The remaining nine were from various ministries and government departments.

The Meghalaya tableau was the first to enter Rajpath. It depicted 50 years of statehood and honoured the contributions of women-led cooperative societies and self-help groups to the state’s economy.

It was followed by the tableau from Gujarat which was dedicated to the tribal revolutionaries of the state. The tableau described a scene from March 7, 1922, when more than 1,200 tribals were killed by Britishers when they had gathered in Sabarkantha district for a protest.

Haryana’s tableau, themed “number one in sports”, featuring a large statue of Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. The tableau was designed as a chariot. Of the seven medals won by India in Tokyo Olympics 2020, four were won by sportspersons from Haryana, including Chopra.

Punjab’s tableau highlighted the role of the state in the freedom struggle. It showcased freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev; the protest against the Simon Commission led by Lala Lajpat Rai in Lahore; and Shaheed Udhham Singh avenging Jalliah wala bagh massacre after 21 years. The tableau also featured the ‘Jang-e-azadi’ memorial of Kartarpur.

The tableau from Uttar Pradesh highlighted the Kashi Vishwanath Dham’s history and accomplishments achieved through the state government’s One distinct One Product (ODOP) scheme. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand presented connectivity projects and religious sites, including Badrinath temple, in its tableau.

The theme of the tableau from Jammu and Kashmir was the “changing face of Jammu and Kashmir ‘’ and depicted the Indian Institute of Management, Indian Institute of Technology, AIIMS, and other developments in recent years.

The tableau from Goa was based on the state’s “symbols of heritage” and showcased fort Aguada, the Martyr’s memorial at azad maidan in Panaji, and Dona Paula. Besides, while Maharashtra government designed its tableau around the theme of the state’s biodiversity and bio-symbols, Karnataka themed around its ancient tradition of handcrafts.

The tableau of the union ministries of education and skill development and entrepreneurship showcased the key aspects of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 through the theme ‘vedas to metaverse’.

The department of posts tableau displayed the robust outreach and the modern face of the India post and women empowerment through “all women post offices”. The ministry of culture presented its tableau on the life and work of Shri Aurobindo as the nation celebrates his 150th birthday. The ministry of law and justice showcased benefits of resolving disputes through Lok Adalats in its tableau.

Meanwhile, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) paid a floral tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army in its tableau. The remaining tableaus were from the Ministry of Textiles, Department of drinking water and sanitation ministry of jal shakti, CRPF (Ministry of Home Affairs), and the ministry of civil aviation.