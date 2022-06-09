Curfew imposed in Jammu's Bhaderwah after tension over social media post

A curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah town of Jammu's Doda district on Thursday night following communal tension, news agency ANI reported citing the Jammu and Kashmir administration. The law and order situation in the region was affected after a controversial social media post.

According to the Jammu police, appropriate action under the law has been taken and a case has been registered against the accused at Police Station Bhaderwah.

“Anyone who takes the law into their hands will not be spared,” the police media centre said.

The communal tension broke out in the area following a purported video showing instigating announcement being made from a mosque in Bhaderwah.