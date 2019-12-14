‘Curfews are in place’: UK, US issue travel advisory amid northeast violence

india

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 06:55 IST

The US, the UK, France and Israel have issued travel advisories following violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in parts of the northeast, advising their citizens either not to travel to the region or to exercise caution.

The US, in an advisory posted on the website of its mission in New Delhi, asked American citizens in the northeastern states to exercise caution following the protests and violence in response to the CAA.

“Government curfews are in place in some areas. Internet and mobile communications may be disrupted. Transport may be affected in various parts of the region. Protests have also been reported in other parts of the country,” the advisory said, noting the US government has “temporarily suspended official travel to Assam”.

The UK Foreign Office said British citizens “should exercise caution if you’re planning to travel in North East India, monitor local media for the latest information, follow instructions of the local authorities and allow more time for travel”.

The advisory noted demonstrations against the CAA were taking place in some parts of India and there were reports of “violent protest in North East India, especially in Assam and Tripura”. It noted there was an indefinite curfew in Guwahati and mobile internet services had been suspended in 10 districts of Assam.

The French foreign ministry’s advisory alerted French citizens to “general strikes, demonstrations and scuffles with the police…in several cities in the states of Assam and Tripura”. It said air transport to Assam was suspended and travellers should “stay away from any gathering, regularly follow the news and to respect the orders of the Indian authorities (curfew in particular)”.

The Israeli government, in its advisory, asked its citizens not to travel to Assam and to cut short visits to other states of the northeast.