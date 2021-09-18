Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Cut their nose to spite their faces: 5 things Amarinder Singh said after exit
india news

Cut their nose to spite their faces: 5 things Amarinder Singh said after exit

Amarinder Singh said he could not understand the reason why the Congress opted for this change while people of Punjab were happy with hsi government. 
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 11:01 PM IST
People of Punjab were happy with Captain's government, Amarinder Singh said. (ANI)

Veteran Congress leader Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned from the post of chief minister after facing stiff opposition from inside his party. As he resigned at a crucial time when the state is all set to go to the polls next year, he talked about several issues ranging from his resignation to his enmity with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Here are the 5 things that the senior Congress leader said on Saturday.

'Feel humiliated'

"I think if there is an element of doubt on me that I could not run (the government) or if there was something else, I feel humiliated the way things have happened," Captain said adding that decision was taken in the morning itself and he informed Sonia Gandhi.

'Sidhu is a disaster'

"Sidhu cannot handle anything. Sidhu is not a magic word for Punjab. He is going to a disaster. It is up to the Congress Party that they made him the party state president. But if they made Sidhu the face of the Chief Minister I will oppose him," Amarinder Singh said commenting on Sidhu. “We have all seen Sidhu hugging Imran Khan and General Bajwa, and singing praises for the Pakistan Prime Minister at the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor while our soldiers were being killed at the borders every day,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Not leaving politics

“I am not hanging my boots," Amarinder Singh said as he announced that he will decide on his future course of action after talking to people close to him.

On Sidhu's Pakistan link

"I know what kind of relationship he maintains with Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan and General Bajwa are his friends. It is a matter of national security.

'People were happy with my government'

"I fail to understand Congress's decision. We have won all polls in Punjab since 2017. People were clearly happy with my govt. But party leaders have cut their nose to spite their face and ended up from winning to a losing position," Singh said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amarinder singh navjot sidhu
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Goa to reopen casinos, night clubs next week: CM Pramod Sawant

Rajnath Singh says water from 115 countries to be offered at Ayodhya

These symptoms occurring within 20 days of vaccination? Need immediate attention

BJP working to realise Ambedkar's dream: Nadda at party's SC wing national meet
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP