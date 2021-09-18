Cut their nose to spite their faces: 5 things Amarinder Singh said after exit

Veteran Congress leader Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned from the post of chief minister after facing stiff opposition from inside his party. As he resigned at a crucial time when the state is all set to go to the polls next year, he talked about several issues ranging from his resignation to his enmity with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Here are the 5 things that the senior Congress leader said on Saturday.

'Feel humiliated'

"I think if there is an element of doubt on me that I could not run (the government) or if there was something else, I feel humiliated the way things have happened," Captain said adding that decision was taken in the morning itself and he informed Sonia Gandhi.

'Sidhu is a disaster'

"Sidhu cannot handle anything. Sidhu is not a magic word for Punjab. He is going to a disaster. It is up to the Congress Party that they made him the party state president. But if they made Sidhu the face of the Chief Minister I will oppose him," Amarinder Singh said commenting on Sidhu. “We have all seen Sidhu hugging Imran Khan and General Bajwa, and singing praises for the Pakistan Prime Minister at the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor while our soldiers were being killed at the borders every day,” he said.

Not leaving politics

“I am not hanging my boots," Amarinder Singh said as he announced that he will decide on his future course of action after talking to people close to him.

On Sidhu's Pakistan link

"I know what kind of relationship he maintains with Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan and General Bajwa are his friends. It is a matter of national security.

'People were happy with my government'

"I fail to understand Congress's decision. We have won all polls in Punjab since 2017. People were clearly happy with my govt. But party leaders have cut their nose to spite their face and ended up from winning to a losing position," Singh said.