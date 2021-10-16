CWC passes resolution on political situation, says India has earned label of electoral democracy

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest executive body, has passed a resolution on the political situation in India suggesting they will “resolutely oppose” the Modi government.

“The Congress Working Committee has reviewed the political situation in the country. The CWC is deeply distressed to note the multiple challenges that face the country and the all-round failure of the Modi government in dealing with these challenges. In fact, the catastrophic policies of the Modi government have exacerbated the situation and have placed enormous burden on the people of the country,” the resolution read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After listing the multiple failures of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, territorial disputes with China, drug trafficking through the Mundra port, “sharp decline” in the economy and the three controversial agricultural laws, they said, “The Congress Party will resist every sinister attempt to convert the country into a surveillance and police state”.

The CWC members further elaborated, “Under the Modi government, the Constitutional promise of Liberty and Justice for all has receded into a vain hope.”

The CWC’s resolution concluded by issuing a public call to all democratic parties to resolutely oppose the Modi government’s unjust actions. “The CWC believes that it is its duty to sound the alarm bells. We do so and call upon all democratic parties and forces to join hands to resolutely oppose the Modi government in order to protect the values on which our country was founded and to advance the causes of the people.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}