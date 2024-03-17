Lok Sabha polls: CWC to meet on March 19, set to give final nod to manifesto

​New Delhi: The Congress party’s manifesto that is likely to offer a slew of sops will get final approval from the CWC (Congress Working Committee) that will meet on March 19, people aware of the matter said on Saturday, a day before senior party leader Rahul Gandhi concludes his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai. Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India's main opposition Congress party, and his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attend a roadshow during his 66-day long "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra", or Unite India Justice March in Mumbai on Saturday. (REUTERS)

Two senior party leaders said this will be the last meeting of the CWC before the Lok Sabha elections.

The top item on the agenda is to approve the Congress manifesto for the upcoming elections. The party has already promised to give ₹1 lakh annually to poor women, 50% reservation for women in government jobs, a constitutional amendment to raise the 50% cap on reservations, fill up 3 million public sector jobs and offer a social security net for unorganised sector workers.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge has high hopes from the poll promises. “2024 Lok Sabha elections will open the ‘Door of NYAY’ for India. This would be perhaps the last chance to save Democracy and our Constitution from Dictatorship. ‘We the people of India’ will together fight against hatred, loot, unemployment, price rise and atrocities,” he said on Saturday.

The CWC will also pass a resolution to hail the party’s former chief Rahul Gandhi for his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will end on Sunday at Mumbai. The Yatra, a follow-up of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, started from Manipur in January, and is expected to be hailed as a success.

The CWC will also discuss the current political situation and might also put its stamp of approval on the seat-sharing agreements reached in different states between the Congress and its allies, the people cited above said.

The last CWC meeting was held on December 21 and it gave its approval to the efforts for seat-sharing arrangements. In the last meeting, party leaders also urged Gandhi to undertake another Yatra that was later named as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will preside the CWC meeting. Senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are expected to attend the meeting.

In Mumbai, Rahul paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar at his memorial Chaityabhoomi and targeted the BJP.

“The largest corporations funnel funds to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) via electoral bonds. When any of these companies come under scrutiny from agencies like the ED or the CBI, they offer financial support to the BJP. Consequently, investigations often seem to fade away without any substantial consequences. In this manner, they extort money,” Gandhi said.