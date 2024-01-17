Congress’ manifesto for 2024 LS polls will be people’s manifesto: Chidambaram

New Delhi: The 2024 Lok Sabha election manifesto of the Congress will be a ‘people’s manifesto’ for which a massive exercise will be undertaken across the country for suggestions, Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Wednesday as the party invited suggestions for its election manifesto from people. P. Chidambaram, Chairman of the Congress’s Manifesto Committee (Twitter Photo)

Addressing the media at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Chidambaram said the principal vehicle for collecting suggestions will be public consultations, which will be held in every state.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Congress has launched a website – awaazbharatki.in and an email address – awaazbharatki@inc.in – where people can send in their suggestions, said the senior Congress leader.

He said the party has promised to “incorporate as many as possible” into its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls. The website will allow visitors to submit their suggestions subject-wise.

“We invite the people of India to send their suggestions by email. The website gives you the option to send your suggestions subject-wise. We sincerely appeal to the people of India to use these vehicles and help us make it a people’s manifesto,” said Chidambaram, the chairman of the Congress’s Manifesto Committee.

Also Read: Jyotiraditya Scindia calls Tharoor ‘arm-chair critic’ over ‘Delhi Airport chaos’

The committee consists of 15 other members, including former Union ministers Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and T S Deo as its convenor.

Chidambaram said that the party will have public consultations in every state and the committee members will interact with the people, local leaders and workers of the party.

Making his appeal, especially to the youth, women and farmers to give their suggestions and be a part of nation-building, he said, “We appeal and invite you to give the Indian National Congress the suggestions you would like incorporated in the manifesto, in order to make it a truly ‘people’s manifesto’ for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate demonstrated how people can submit their suggestions on the website after providing their names, mobile numbers and pin codes.

“We have always done the work of listening to the voice of the people. The Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra are an extension of this. The manifesto will also not be made by a few people in a room, as others do. Rather, it will reflect the issues of the people,” she said.

The Congress had also in 2018 sought people’s suggestions for its manifesto for the 2019 general elections. It claimed to have received over 36,000 suggestions on its website and via email and WhatsApp, in addition to those given in on-ground consultations.

Its manifesto, which promised to ‘marry’ wealth and welfare, was titled ‘We will deliver’ and addressed hot-button issues like a review of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) and the electoral bond scheme.