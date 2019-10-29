Cyber attack on Kudankulam plant network ‘not possible’

india

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 14:14 IST

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear power station in India, on Tuesday denied that it was the target of a cyber attack, stating that false information was being propagated.

The statement came hours after reports on social media that the plant was the target of a cyber attack. The unconfirmed reports said that virus ‘DTrack RAT’ had hit the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNP) network.

A statement by the KKNPP on Tuesday said that the sytems at KKNP and other nuclear power plants control systems were stand alone and not connected to any oustide cyber network or Internet. “Any cyber attack on the Nuclear Power Plant Control System is not possible,” a statement said.

The reports on social media on Monday had prompted Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to seek an explanation from the government. “This seems very serious. If a hostile power is able to conduct a cyber attack on our nuclear facilities, the implications for India’s national security are unimaginable. The Government owes us an explanation,” Tharoor said in a tweet.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 14:14 IST