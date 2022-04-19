Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Cyberspace linked to India’s socio-economic, national security: Doval
india news

Cyberspace linked to India’s socio-economic, national security: Doval

He made the comments at the inauguration of a cybersecurity training workshop on Monday to equip over 140 officials to combat internal and external threats
National security advisor Ajit Doval. (ANI/File)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 04:01 PM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj

New Delhi: Threats to cyberspace directly impact socio-economic, and national security, national security advisor Ajit Doval has said while underlining the need for safeguarding it.

“Any threats in cyberspace directly impact our social, economic, and national security and therefore we need to safeguard our cyberspace,” said Doval at the inauguration of a cybersecurity training workshop on Monday. He said a digital revolution was taking place in the country and referred to the government’s digital services

National Security Council Secretariat is organising the seminar to equip over 140 officials to combat internal and external threats in association with the Data Security Council of India and the Defence Research and Development Organisation

Lt Gen Rajesh Pant, the national cyber security coordinator, referred to the importance of cyberspace and the necessity of keeping it secure and safe for the citizens, businesses, and governments. He spoke about the ransomware attack on Oil India Limited and the cyber warfare in the global scenario. “The government of India is taking various steps to build capacities and enhance skills in cyber security.”

A cybersecurity policy, which has been in the works for over two years, proposes a multi-stakeholder framework to check propaganda, deception, disinformation, and “adversarial narratives” on social media. The policy has been pending with the government for over a year now.

