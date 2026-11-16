Cyclone ‘Akvan’ brewing over Bay of Bengal; likely to move towards Andhra Pradesh

A deep depression, which has formed over the Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and approach the Andhra Pradesh coast around Thursday night, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The cyclone, “Akvan”, is the third in the series that is likely to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast. (Representative file photo)

The cyclone, “Akvan”, is the third in the series that is likely to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast after “Arnab” and “Murasu” in less than a month’s time.

“The deep depression over south-east and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening and into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal, near the Andhra Pradesh coast, on Thursday night,” said HR Biswas, a senior scientist with the IMD in Kolkata.

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Around 5:30am on Monday, the system was spotted over the sea around 720km east-southeast of Chennai and 820km southeast of Visakhapatnam. It was moving in a north-northwest direction with a speed of around 8kmph, officials said.

While very severe cyclonic storm “Arnab” hit the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28 with a windspeed of 125–135kmph and gusting up to 150kmph, severe cyclonic storm “Murasu” hit the state on November 3 with a windspeed of 100-110kmph and gusting up to 120kmph.

IMD’s cyclone forecasting and warning system is based on numerical weather prediction models, multi-model ensembles, advanced data assimilation techniques, and continuous monitoring using satellites, Doppler Weather Radars, ocean buoys, and coastal observational networks.

The forecast accuracy of cyclone track, intensity, and landfall point increased in 2023 to 2025 by 15-45%, 15-35%, and 10-30%, respectively, compared to 2020-2022, up to a lead period of four days.

Also Read:Low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by November 16: IMD

“While April and May are known as the pre-monsoon cyclone months, October and November are known as the post-monsoon cyclone months. It is during these months that weather systems such as a low pressure and depression often intensify into cyclones,” said an official.