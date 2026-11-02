Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu on alert as cyclone ‘Murasu’ looms

“Another cyclone is approaching Andhra Pradesh and officials must remain fully prepared to undertake relief and rescue operations, as a severe cyclonic storm is expected to cross the coast near Bapatla on the morning of November 3,” Naidu said in a press release.

This cyclone has been named ‘Murasu’ by India, meaning war drum. The previous cyclone to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast, neighbouring Odisha , was Arnab. It had wind speeds up to 150 kmph when it made landfall on October 28.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday directed officials to remain fully prepared for relief and rescue operations as another cyclone threat loomed over the state, while Tamil Nadu directed district collectors to remain on high alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days and Odisha stepped up preparedness in its southern region.

When and where is Cyclone Murasu expected to make landfall?

When and where is Cyclone Murasu expected to make landfall?

What does the name Cyclone Murasu mean?

What does the name Cyclone Murasu mean?

The system is likely to bring moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy showers, over south and central coastal districts on November 2. Several areas may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 3 and 4, with wind speeds of up to 110 kmph expected during landfall.

Also Read | What does Murasu mean? India names cyclone expected to hit Andhra coast on November 3

Of the 20 mandals forecast to receive extremely heavy rainfall, nine are in Eluru district, five each in Krishna and NTR districts and one in Bapatla.

Preliminary estimates indicate that strong winds could damage around 15,128 electricity poles across 12 districts.

Naidu directed officials to keep adequate manpower and equipment ready for relief and rescue operations and shift necessary personnel and materials to vulnerable areas in advance.

In Tamil Nadu, the additional chief secretary and commissioner of revenue administration has instructed the district collectors to mobilise all administrative machinery and take adequate preparedness measures. Authorities have also been asked to maintain strict vigilance and immediately report any untoward incident to the State Emergency Operations Centre.

Also Read | Depression over Bay of Bengal intensified, says IMD; cyclone ‘Murasu’ may hit Andhra on Nov 3

On November 1, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Tiruvallur district, while heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and the Nilgiris.