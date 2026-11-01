Depression over Bay of Bengal intensified, says IMD; cyclone ‘Murasu’ may hit Andhra on Nov 3

In its latest update, the IMD said, “The Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with speed of 23 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a deep Depression and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 01st November, 2026 over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, near Latitude 11.5°N and Longitude 86.4°E, about 700 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 770 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 770 km southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 810 km east-southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh).”

This comes just days after Cyclone Arnab wreaked havoc across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and other parts of southern India.

It is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast as a "Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting 120kmph between Nellore and Narsapur" by the morning of November 3, Tuesday, the weather department added.

A depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a "deep depression" and is likely to intensify into a "cyclonic storm" in the next few hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday morning.

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Cyclone 'Murasu' Earlier, director general of IMD Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that once the latest storm fully develops into a cyclone, it will be called "Murasu", meaning 'drum' in Tamil. During a virtual press conference, Mohapatra stated that below-normal rainfall and above-normal temperatures are likely across most parts of the country in November, as reported by HT previously.

"At present, we expect this to form into a cyclonic storm. Once formed, it will be named as Murasu. There is a slight possibility it may turn into a severe cyclonic storm too, but at present, our forecast is for a cyclonic storm, which should hit the Andhra coastline on the morning of November 3," the IMD director general said.

Also Read | ISRO timelapse video captures Cyclone Arnab's movement towards Andhra coast

Severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab' struck Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a post on X on Friday, informed that he visited the cyclone-affected areas and assessed the damage.

"I visited the cyclone-affected areas on the second day. I assessed the damage caused by the cyclone in Narasapuram and Mogalthur in West Godavari district. I spoke with the cyclone victims and farmers and came to know of their struggles," the CM said.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to relief efforts, the chief minister assured cyclone victims that the administration will stand by every affected family.

"I assured them that the government will stand by every affected family in this time of difficulty. We will deliver justice to every single person who has suffered losses. The entire government machinery will work until normalcy is fully restored in the cyclone-affected areas," Naidu added.