Cyclonic storm Akvan completed its landfall along India’s eastern coast on Friday morning, sparing Odisha major damage or loss of life after authorities evacuated roughly 300,000 people from vulnerable coastal areas to safer shelters.
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The storm crossed the coastline near the port town of Gopalpur between 7:30am and 8:30am, with sustained winds of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph and completed landfall by 11:20 a.m., the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin.
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“It is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards across Odisha and weaken into a Deep Depression during the next 3 hours and into a Depression during the subsequent 6 hours,” the IMD said in its bulletin on Friday noon.
Deep Dive
Why did Cyclone Akvan weaken before completing landfall in Odisha?
Officials said it weakened because of vertical wind shear, a broad and poorly organised circulation, and its rapid movement over the sea. It crossed the coast with sustained winds of 70–80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph.
How did Odisha prepare for Cyclone Akvan’s landfall?
Authorities evacuated roughly 300,000 people from vulnerable coastal areas and activated 9,341 cyclone shelters. Rescue and relief operations involved 418 ODRAF, NDRF and Fire Services teams, with additional fire service teams on standby.
Which parts of Odisha faced heavy rain after Cyclone Akvan made landfall?
Heavy rain was reported in districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Khurda and Nayagarh. The downpour was expected to continue for two days, with significant rain possible in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
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Odisha revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said no major damage or loss of life has been reported in the state.
Akvan was previously forecast to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, but officials said it weakened considerably on Friday morning due to vertical wind shear, a broad and poorly organised circulation, and rapid movement over the sea.
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IMD said the cyclone’s current wind speed remains about 60-70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph along and off the southern Odisha coast.
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IMD said the cyclone’s current wind speed remains about 60-70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph along and off the southern Odisha coast.
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Ganjam district, which was identified as the storm’s ground zero, accounted for nearly half of the 300,000 evacuations in the state. Of the more than 4,000 pregnant women shifted to safer locations, 1,450 have delivered babies at cyclone shelters, officials said.
The state government has activated 9,341 cyclone shelters and deployed 418 teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Fire Services for rescue and relief operations, with another 28 fire service teams on standby.
Several districts, including Bhadrak, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nayagarh and Puri, have received heavy rainfall. The downpour is expected to continue for the next two days, with Bhubaneswar and Cuttack likely to receive significant rain.
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Train and road transport have been disrupted across the region, with 47 trains cancelled—including 41 by the East Coast Railway—and 28 others rescheduled. The state government is coordinating with the Railways, while two senior officials are monitoring the situation round the clock from the state control room. Bus services in Ganjam district remained suspended on Friday.
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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Home/India News/Cyclone Akvan crosses Odisha coast near Gopalpur, brings heavy rain
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