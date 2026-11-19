The storm, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), was also located about 470 km east-southeast of Narsapur and 490 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and 570 km east-northeast of Chennai.

The cyclone is likely to make landfall between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in the eastern state on Friday. A clearer picture of the storm's trajectory and likely impact is expected by Thursday as its speed and direction continue to change, the officials added.

Over 46,700 people in Odisha have been evacuated to safer locations as severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan' over the westcentral Bay of Bengal lay centred about 580 km south of Gopalpur and 640 km south of Puri at 2.30am on Thursday, officials said.

Who is being prioritised for evacuation in Odisha ahead of Cyclone Akvan?

Who is being prioritised for evacuation in Odisha ahead of Cyclone Akvan?

Where and when is Cyclone Akvan expected to make landfall?

Where and when is Cyclone Akvan expected to make landfall?

"Odisha's south and northern region along with coastal parts is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and, at places, extremely heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

The state government stepped up preparedness measures as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a high-level meeting on Wednesday. At least 14 districts – Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj – are likely to be affected by the cyclone and associated rainfall.

The government has issued a red alert for 11 districts, with Ganjam, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput and Kalahandi likely to be among the worst affected.

At least 46,701 people have been evacuated so far, while 448 cyclone shelters have been made operational and another 3,000 are being readied, the officials cited above said. Pregnant women, elderly people and children have been prioritised for evacuation, while residents in hilly areas have been asked to move to safer locations in view of the possibility of landslides.

As many as 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations.

The chief minister has directed officials to accord the highest priority to ensuring zero casualties and asked ministers and MLAs to coordinate preparedness measures in potentially affected areas. The government has also provided ₹1 crore each as advance assistance to Ganjam and other districts that are likely to be impacted.

Schools and anganwadi centres in nine districts will remain closed on Thursday and Friday in view of the cyclone threat. The State Selection Board (SSB) has also postponed its scheduled recruitment examinations due to the forecast of heavy rainfall over the next two days.

Four senior officials of the Water Resources department have been assigned to monitor river levels and flood risks in different districts from Friday to Sunday and coordinate precautionary measures with the Engineer-in-Chief.