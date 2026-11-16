Cyclone Akvan: What makes a storm severe, very severe or super cyclonic? IMD's classifications explained

Cyclonic disturbances are classified based on the maximum sustained wind speed around their centre. As per the weather body, the stronger the winds, the higher the category assigned to the weather system. The department measures sustained wind speed as an average over three minutes, rather than using short-lived, stronger gusts.

What do these classifications mean, and how does the IMD determine a cyclone's intensity?

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm Akvan on Monday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The system is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by November 19 before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Tuni around noon the next day. Track live updates

A weather system usually begins as a low-pressure area, which is the weakest stage. When its maximum sustained wind speed reaches 31 kmph, it is classified as a depression. If the wind speed increases to 50-61 kmph, it becomes a deep depression.

Once sustained wind speeds reach 62 kmph, the system is classified as a cyclonic storm. It moves into the severe cyclonic storm category when winds reach 89-117 kmph. If the wind speed increases to 118-166 kmph, it is classified as a very severe cyclonic storm.

The two highest categories are extremely severe cyclonic storm and super cyclonic storm. A system is classified as extremely severe when its sustained wind speed reaches 167-221 kmph. When winds reach 222 kmph or more, it is categorised as a super cyclonic storm.

These categories help indicate the strength of a cyclonic system and the potential threat it poses to coastal areas. They are based on sustained wind speeds, not wind gusts, which are brief increases in wind speed and can be considerably stronger.

Categories of cyclones Category 1: Winds of 90-125 kmph, causing minor damage to homes, trees and crops.

Category 2: Winds of 125-164 kmph, which can cause minor damage to houses, significant damage to trees, crops and vehicles, and possible power outages.

Category 3: Winds of 165-224 kmph, capable of causing serious roof and structural damage, destroying some caravans and disrupting power supply.

Category 4: Winds of 225-279 kmph, which can cause extensive roof loss, structural damage, damage to vehicles and widespread power outages.

Category 5: Winds exceeding 280 kmph, posing an extreme threat and capable of causing widespread destruction. When will Cyclone Akvan make landfall? Cyclone Akvan is expected to strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm before making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 20, according to the IMD.

In its 5:30 pm bulletin on November 16, the IMD said the deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal had moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 10 kmph over the previous six hours before intensifying into cyclonic storm Akvan.

The storm was centred over the central parts of the south and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal, about 610 km east of Chennai, 630 km northeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 660 km southeast of Machilipatnam, 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 790 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha.

It is likely to continue moving north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the evening of November 17, before strengthening further into a very severe cyclonic storm around the morning of November 19.

The system is forecast to move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20, bringing sustained winds of 120-130 kmph and gusts of up to 145 kmph. The approaching cyclone has prompted Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to step up preparedness, with authorities directed to keep NDRF, SDRF and other emergency response teams ready for rescue and evacuation operations.

Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Kakinada, Konaseema and East Godavari, are being closely monitored, while Odisha has activated district-level control rooms and identified vulnerable areas for possible evacuation.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy spells possible in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 19 and 20.

Tamil Nadu is likely to receive heavy rainfall on November 18 and 19, while parts of Odisha could see very heavy rain on November 20. In West Bengal, heavy rainfall is expected in South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur between November 19 and 21, with other districts, including Kolkata, likely to experience rain and thunderstorms. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Bay of Bengal as rough to very rough sea conditions are expected over the coming days.