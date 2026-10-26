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Cyclone Arnab: Andaman and Nicobar schools shut till Tuesday

It ordered all schools to remain closed for students on October 26 and 27 and advised people to remain highly vigilant about developments in the weather system.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026, 22:28:25 IST
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The Andaman and Nicobar administration has ordered the closure of all schools for two days till Tuesday and urged people to take precautionary measures as Cyclone Arnab looms over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD said the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal moved nearly westward. (Representative Image/ANI)
The IMD said the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal moved nearly westward. (Representative Image/ANI)

The Directorate of Disaster Management, in its advisory, said the sea would be extremely rough and advised fisherfolk not to venture into the Bay of Bengal. Follow live updates on Cyclone Arnab here.

It ordered all schools to remain closed for students on October 26 and 27 and advised people to remain highly vigilant about developments in the weather system and follow official advisories.

Deep Dive

When and where is Cyclone Arnab expected to make landfall?

The IMD expects Cyclone Arnab to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast around October 28, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near Yanam. It is forecast to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before crossing.

Should people go fishing or take part in tourism and coastal activities as Cyclone Arnab approaches?

No. The administration warned that the sea would be extremely rough and advised fisherfolk not to venture into the Bay of Bengal. Tourism and recreational, onshore and offshore activities should also be avoided until conditions improve.

Which areas are forecast to receive heavy rain from Cyclone Arnab?

The IMD forecast isolated extremely heavy rain in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27 and 28, and in Odisha on October 28. Heavy rain was also forecast in parts of Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Bihar and Vidarbha through October 30.
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Tourism, recreational, as well as onshore and offshore activities should be avoided until conditions improve, the advisory stated.

Also Read | Cyclone Arnab to make landfall on October 28 in Andhra Pradesh, evacuation of 5.7 lakh people to start soon

Also Read | Satellite image shows Cyclone Arnab moving towards Andhra as storm intensifies over Bay of Bengal ahead of October 28 landfall

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal by midnight of October 26 and into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region on October 27," it said.

 
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Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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