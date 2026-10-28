...
...
Next Story

Cyclone Arnab: Naidu writes to Shah, says no loss of life, reports crop damage

Naidu cited preliminary estimates and reported crop damage across approximately 70,900 hectares in the state

Published on: Oct 28, 2026, 13:44:15 IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The very severe cyclonic storm Arnab, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday morning, did not cause any human casualties, but considerably damaged crops, properties and other infrastructure, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said in a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah.

A damaged vehicle in Visakhapatnam. (REUTERS)
A damaged vehicle in Visakhapatnam. (REUTERS)

Naidu cited preliminary estimates and said the cyclone and rainfall damaged agricultural and horticultural crops spread across approximately 70,900 hectares, including paddy. “Of this, crops on about 10,450 hectares had been reported inundated or damaged,” he said.

He added about 180 houses were reported damaged, mostly in the Konaseema district. Over 220 trees fell on state roads, of which over 170 had been cleared by Wednesday afternoon, he added. Naidu wrote damages to road infrastructure were reported in coastal areas.

Deep Dive

What damage did Cyclone Arnab cause in Andhra Pradesh?

No loss of life was reported, but preliminary estimates showed crop damage across about 70,900 hectares, including 10,450 hectares of inundated or damaged crops. About 180 houses and coastal road infrastructure were also reported damaged; the figures may change after field assessments.

How did Andhra Pradesh prepare for Cyclone Arnab?

The state deployed 16 NDRF and 11 SDRF teams across 14 districts and moved more than 28,000 people to relief shelters as a precaution. Medical teams, ambulances, relief supplies, power crews and road-clearance teams were also positioned in affected districts.

What support did Chandrababu Naidu seek from the Centre after Cyclone Arnab?

Naidu sought continued support from the NDRF and other central agencies, as well as the early deputation of a central team to assess the damage. The state said it would share a detailed assessment after verification.
Powered ByAsk HT

Naidu underlined that the figures are provisional and likely to change as assessment teams completed their field surveys. “The state government will share a detailed damage assessment with the Centre after verification,” Naidu said.

He sought continued support from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other central agencies. Naidu urged an early deputation of a central team to assess the damage.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel attended to over 220 emergency calls, mainly involving the removal of fallen trees.

Naidu said the state government mobilised its disaster-response machinery throughout the night, deploying 16 NDRF and 11 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams across 14 districts.

Naidu wrote that over 28,000 people were shifted to relief shelters as a precautionary measure. He added that all fishing boats were brought back to harbour.

Naidu said medical teams, ambulances, relief supplies, power restoration crews and road-clearance teams had been positioned in affected districts, with collectors leading operations on the ground.

He added the administration would focus on assisting displaced families and those whose houses were damaged. Relief and response teams would remain deployed until the threat from rainfall and storm surge had passed, he said.

Naidu thanked Shah for the continued support and said the state would watch for rainfall and flooding in the days ahead.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

n chandrababu naiducyclone arnab
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/Cyclone Arnab: Naidu writes to Shah, says no loss of life, reports crop damage
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks