Cyclone Asani top 10 updates: Heavy rain likely in 3 states; storm to intensify

Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Bengal are bracing to bear the brunt as a cyclonic storm - which developed overnight over the Bay of Bengal - is set to intensify in the next 24 hours. Heavy rain and strong winds have been predicted this week in the three states as Cyclonic Asani makes its way. "Rain will commence on Tuesday evening, and a yellow warning has been issued for three (Odisha) districts -- Gajpati, Ganjam and Puri. On May 11 (Wednesday), heavy rain warning has been issued for five districts -- Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack and Ganjam,” Umashankar Das, senior scientist, IMD, Bhubaneswar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Heavy rain is likely in parts of north Andhra and Bengal on Wednesday, according to an IMD statement.

Here are ten updates linked to Cyclone Asani:

1. “Deep depression over intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ about 380 km west of Port Blair (Andaman Islands).To move northwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over east central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours, the weather office tweeted on Sunday morning.

2. It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over east central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

3. “The deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm named 'Asani'. It's moving at 16kmph in the northwest direction. It is 970 km in the southeast direction from Visakhapatnam and 1020 km in the southeast direction from Puri,” Das told ANI.

4. “Possibly, it'll further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. There's no possibility of making landfall, it'll recurve and move parallel to the Odisha coast,” he added.

5. Light to moderate rain is likely at few places in Odisha on Tuesday while the coastal parts of the state may see heavy rain.

6. Strong winds with speed “reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph is likely to prevail over southeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal and would gradually increase reaching 95- 105 kmph gusting to 115 kmph over the same region.” on Sunday, according to the IMD.

7. Over central parts of Bay of Bengal, the wind speed may pass 100 kmph-mark on Monday and Tuesday.

8. Fishermen have been advised to stay away from eastern and southeastern parts of Bay of Bengal on Sunday and central parts on Monday and Tuesday.

9. In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a total suspension of fishing and tourism activities has been suggested on Sunday.

10. The weather office has said it’s constantly monitoring the situation.

(With inputs from ANI)

