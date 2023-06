Cyclone Biparjoy disrupts train services in Gujarat; 67 trains cancelled | List

In anticipation of the approaching Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in Gujarat, Western Railway has decided to cancel 67 trains passing through the areas predicted to be affected by severe weather. Passengers affected by the cancellations will be eligible for refunds in accordance with the existing rules, it said in a statement on Monday. (Get all the latest updates on cyclone Biparjoy) Western Railway has decided to cancel several trains. (Representative Image/Bhushan Koyande)

"Various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railway for train passengers of these prone areas under the jurisdiction," the zonal office of Indian Railways said.

Here are the details of the impacted trains:

No. Train No. Train Name Date

1 09480 Okha - Rajkot Unreserved Special (Daily) June 12 to June 16

2 09479 Rajkot - Okha Unreserved Special (Daily) June 12 to June 15

3 19251 Veraval – Okha Express June 12 to June 15

4 19252 Okha – Veraval Express June 12 to June 15

5 09523 Okha - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special June 13

6 09524 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Okha Special June 14

7 19209 Bhavnagar Terminus – Okha Express June 12 to June 14

8 19210 Okha - Bhavnagar Terminus Express June 12 to June 14

9 09522 Veraval – Rajkot Express June 12 to June 15

10 09521 Rajkot - Veraval Express June 12 to June 15

11 22957 Ahmedabad - Veraval June 12 to June 14

12 22958 Veraval – Ahmedabad June 12 to June 15

13 19119 Ahmedabad – Veraval Intercity June 13 to June 15

14 19120 Veraval – Ahmedabad Intercity June 13 to June 15

15 19207 Porbandar - Veraval Express June 13 to June 15

16 19208 Veraval - Porbandar Express June 12 to June 15

17 09513 Rajkot – Veraval June 13 to June 15

18 09514 Veraval – Rajkot June 12 to June 15

19 19319 Veraval - Indore Mahamana June 14

20 19320 Indore-Veraval Mahamana June 13

21 19016 Porbandar – Dadar Saurashtra Express June 14 & June 15

22 09550 Porbandar - Bhanvad June 12 to June 15

23 09549 Bhanvad - Porbandar June 12 to June 15

24 09515 Kanalus - Porbandar Special June 12 to June 15

25 09551 Bhanvad - Porbandar Express June 12 to June 15

26 09516 Porbandar - Kanalus Special June 13 to June 15

27 09552 Porbandar - Bhaunra Express June 12 to June 15

28 09595 Rajkot – Porbandar Special June 12 to June 15

29 09596 Porbandar – Rajkot Special June 13 to June 15

30 20937 Porbandar – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express June 13

31 12905 Porbandar – Shalimar Superfast Express June 14 to June 15

32 12906 Shalimar - Porbandar Superfast Express June 16 to June 17

33 22903 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj AC Superfast Express June 14

34 22904 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus AC Superfast Express June 15

35 22483 Jodhpur – Gandhidham Express June 12 to June 14

36 22484 Gandhidham - Jodhpur Express June 13 to June 15

37 22952 Gandhidham – Bandra Terminus Superfast Express June 15

38 22951 Bandra Terminus - Gandhidham Superfast Express June 16

39 19571 Rajkot – Porbandar Express June 13 to June 15

40 19572 Porbandar - Rajkot Express June 12 to June 15

41 19269 Porbandar – Muzaffarpur Express June 15

42 20908 Bhuj - Dadar Express June 13 to June 15

43 20907 Dadar - Bhuj Express June 14 to June 16

44 09416 Gandhidham – Bandra Terminus Special June 15

45 09415 Bandra Terminus - Gandhidham Special June 16

46 19405 Palanpur – Gandhidham Express June 12 to June 15

47 19406 Gandhidham - Palanpur Express June 13 to June 16

48 22956 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus Kutch Express June 13 to June 15

49 22955 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Kutch Express June 14 to June 16

50 20927 Palanpur – Bhuj SF Express June 13 to June 15

51 20928 Bhuj - Palanpur SF Express June 13 to June 15

52 09505 Veraval - Amreli June 12 to June 13

53 09540 Junagadh - Amreli June 12 to June 13

54 09541 Amreli - Junagadh June 12 to June 13

55 09506 Amreli - Veraval June 12 to June 13

56 09532 Mahuva – Rajula City June 12 to June 13

57 09533 Rajula City - Mahuva June 12 to June 13

58 09542 Mahuva - Dhola June 12 to June 13

59 09543 Dhola - Mahuva June 12 to June 13

60 09538 Mahuva - Rajula City June 12 to June 13

61 09539 Rajula City - Mahuva June 12 to June 13

62 09537 Mahuva - Rajula City June 12 to June 13

63 09534 Rajula City - Mahuva June 12 to June 13

64 09535 Rajula City - Mahuva June 12 to June 13

65 09536 Mahuva - Rajula City June 12 to June 13

66 09531 Rajula City - Mahuva June 12 to June 13

67 19577 Tirunelveli – Jamnagar Express June 13 to June 15

