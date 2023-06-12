Home / India News / Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert, Cyclone likely to make landfall in Gujarat
Live

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert, Cyclone likely to make landfall in Gujarat

Jun 12, 2023 08:07 AM IST
Officials at Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla in Gujarat's Kutch have begun moving people from low-lying areas to temporary shelters.

The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy turned into an extremely severe cyclonic storm at 5.30 am Sunday. The cyclone is likely to intensify further and make its landfall in Gujarat's Kutch. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat.

Waves crash against the beachline ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Dwarka district, Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Waves crash against the beachline ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Dwarka district, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (PTI)

The IMD on Sunday night issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Gujarat due to Cyclone Biparjoy. “Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coast: Yellow Message. ESCS BIPARJOY over east-central Arabian Sea, at 1730 IST of 11th June near lat 18.6N & long 67.7E, Likely to cross between Mandvi (Gujarat) & Karachi (Pakistan) by noon of 15th June,” it said.

Amid the cyclone alert, officials at Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla at Gujarat's Kutch have started shifting people from low-lying areas to temporary shelters. Public Relations Officer of Deendayal Port Authority Om Prakash said that six ships have left the port and 11 more will be departing on Monday. He added that port officials and ship owners have also been asked to remain alert.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 12, 2023 08:07 AM IST

    Pakistan: Authorities on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy likely to hit Sindh's coastline

    The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Pakistan has put the authorities concerned on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy is gaining strength and has now turned into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS), Pakistan-based Geo News reported. It is likely to affect Sindh's coastal regions on June 13.

    The NDMA in its update on Sunday said that the cyclone might intensify in the next 24 hours and is likely to affect the south and south-eastern regions of Sindh on Tuesday. According to NDMA, the cyclone can cause strong winds, torrential rains and floods in coastal regions of the province, according to Geo News report. 

    ANI

  • Jun 12, 2023 07:38 AM IST

    People being shifted to temporary shelters amid Cyclone alert

    Amid the cyclone alert in the state of Gujarat, officials at Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla at Gujarat's Kutch have started shifting people from low-lying areas to temporary shelters.

    They have been asked to be on alert in case of any emergency situation.

    Om Prakash, the Public Relations Officer of Deendayal Port Authority, in Gujarat's Kandla said that six ships have left the port and 11 more will be departing tomorrow.

    "Six ships left the port today and 11 more ships will depart tomorrow. Port officials and ship owners have been asked to remain alert. Those staying in low-lying areas of Kandla are being moved to temporary shelters in Gandhidham," the PRO said.

    (PTI)

  • Jun 12, 2023 07:38 AM IST

    Watch: High tidal waves witnessed in Mumbai

    High tidal waves were witnessed in Mumbai as Cyclone Biparjoy intensified on Monday into a severe cyclonic storm.

  • Jun 12, 2023 07:26 AM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy: 'Utter chaos' at Mumbai airport after flight delays; passengers furious

    Several flights were delayed at the Mumbai airport after the temporary closure of the main runway due to inclement weather, forcing passengers to wait for hours on Sunday night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorm in Mumbai on Monday as cyclone Biparjoy has turned into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm’, and it is expected to make landfall on the western coastline on June 15.

    Read Here.

