As Gujarat gears up for cyclone Biparjoy's landfall, dos and don'ts to stay safe

Cyclone Biparjoy has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the east central Arabian Sea, raising concerns for the coastal communities along Gujarat. The storm is expected to make landfall on the Kutch coast on June 15, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). High tide waves on the Arabian Sea in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP)

The coastal areas of Gomti Ghat in Dwarka and Mumbai, Maharashtra are already witnessing high tides and gusty winds as the cyclone approaches.

Here are some tips shared by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and IMD to stay safe:

Before the cyclone:

Ensure the house is well-maintained and free of loose tiles, sharp objects, doors and windows. Keep some wooden boards ready or paper strips to cover glass windows and prevent splinters flying into the house.

Clear branches or trees near the house that may cause damage. Anchor or store in a closed room removable objects that may fly under strong winds such as loose tin sheets, bricks, and dustbins

Don’t fall for rumours and misinformation about the storm. Keep yourself and others informed with official updates from radio and verified authorities. Do not panic.

Keep monitoring the warnings and stay alert for the next 24 hours

Ensure your cellphone is fully charged. Keep a hurricane lantern filled with kerosene, battery operated torches, enough dry cells and extra batteries for transistors.

Secure your documents and valuables in water-proof packaging.

Demolish condemned buildings

If you are in one of the evacuation areas, move your valuable articles to upper floors to minimise flood damage

Be sure that a window or door of your house can be opened on the side opposite the one facing the wind.

Keep handy an emergency kit with essential items, including medicines and special food for kids/elders for safety and survival. Stock up on plenty of non-perishable food and safely-stored water.

Seek shelter at a safe location if your house is not strong enough to withstand a cyclone. If your house is built on high ground, take shelter in the safe part of the house. However, if asked to evacuate, move your valuables to upper floors

Fishermen should have a radio set with extra batteries, keep boats tied up in a safe place and stay away from the sea.

Keep animals untied to ensure their safety.

During and after the cyclone:

Switch off all the electrical mains, gas supply Keep all the doors and windows shut Drink boiled/chlorinated water to avoid any infection Be wary of broken electric poles and wires and other sharp objects If you are at a shelter, stay there until the authorities concerned say that it is safe to venture outside or return home. Get vaccinated against diseases as soon as possible. If you have to drive, do it carefully. Clear debris from your premises immediately. The losses should be reported to the appropriate authorities.

Don’ts

Don’t leave shelters until informed by the rescue personnel.

Do not enter dilapidated buildings which are prone to collapsing anytime

Don’t go near low lying beaches or other locations which may be swept by high tides or storm waves.

Do not venture out even when the winds appear to calm down. This is due to a lull in the wind and rain lasting for half an hour or so if the centre of the cyclone is passing directly over your house. But, immediately after, very strong winds will blow from the opposite direction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON