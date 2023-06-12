Cyclone Biparjoy likely to hit Kutch on June 15; schools shut in coastal areas

Cyclone Biparjoy (pronounced as Biporjoy) has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the eastcentral Arabian Sea, raising concerns for the Gujarat coast. The storm, which has been gradually moving northwards at a speed of 5 kmph, is centred approximately 340 km southwest of Porbandar and is expected to make landfall on the Kutch coast on June 15, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Gujarat and marine police personnel patrol the Mandvi beach in Kutch district ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy on Monday. (PTI)

The cyclone is expected to continue its northward trajectory until the morning of June 14 and subsequently veer northeastwards, crossing the Saurashtra & Kutch region and the adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi in Kutch and Karachi (Pakistan), near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon on June 15, according to IMD’s news bulletin on Monday.

The storm’s intensification has already resulted in high tides along the coastal areas of Dwarka, with reports of high waves near Gomti Ghat in Dwarka and Mumbai, Maharashtra. As the cyclone approaches, gusty winds and high tides are expected to persist, amplifying concerns for the safety of coastal communities.

In recent years, the Arabian Sea has witnessed an increase in the frequency and severity of cyclonic storms, potentially linked to global warming. Biparjoy, which formed into a cyclonic storm on June 6, is expected to hit the Kutch coast after having existed as a cyclone over the Arabian Sea for nearly 10 days.

The IMD’s orange alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts underscores the urgency for preparedness and evacuation measures. Schools in Saurashtra, including Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar and coastal areas of Kutch were shut down on Monday.

With maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph, gusting up to 150 kmph, Cyclone Biparjoy poses a significant threat to the Gujarat coast. The impending landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy on June 15 has prompted authorities to issue warnings and alerts in the affected regions. The storm’s projected path indicates a potential impact on the Gujarat coast, with Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jakhau Port, Naliya, and neighbouring areas expected to bear the brunt of its fury. The intensity of the cyclone, coupled with its sustained wind speeds, poses a significant risk to life and property.

Total suspension of fishing operations has been advised over the Gujarat coast and the central and adjoining North Arabian Sea until June 15. Fishermen currently at sea are urged to return to the coast promptly to avoid being caught in the cyclone’s path. Thatched houses could be completely destroyed while kutcha houses will suffer extensive damage. The cyclone may also cause bending or uprooting of power and communication poles, major damage to roads and railways, disruption of overhead power lines and signalling systems, and flooding. Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, and orchards is likely. Small boats and country crafts are at risk of detaching from moorings, and visibility will be severely affected due to salt spray, according to IMD.

As the cyclone progresses, heavy rainfall is forecasted in various districts. On June 14, Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagadh, and Morbi districts of Saurashtra & Kutch are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. The intensity of rainfall is anticipated to increase on June 15, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi, and Junagadh districts. Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in the remaining districts of Saurashtra and the north Gujarat region. On June 16, north Gujarat and adjoining south Rajasthan are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The IMD has issued specific wind warnings to alert residents and prepare them for the cyclone’s impact. Gale wind speeds ranging from 165-175 kmph, gusting to 195 kmph, are predicted over the northeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea on June 12. While the wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly in the following days, they will remain hazardous. Moreover, the IMD has issued storm surge warnings for Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, and Morbi districts, cautioning that storm surges of about 2-3 metres above the astronomical tide could inundate low-lying areas during landfall.