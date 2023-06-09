Cyclone Biparjoy to further intensify, very rough sea conditions | Top updates

The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ lying over the east-central Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards over the same region on Thursday night, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The system is likely to further intensify during the next 36 hours and move nearly north northwestwards during the next two days.

Satellite image shows the location of Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea, on Thursday, June 8, 2023.(PTI)

Cyclone Biparjoy lay centred about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 870 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1150 km south of Karachi at 11.30pm. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts.

Very rough sea condition is likely to prevail over the adjoining areas of the south Arabian Sea and is likely to be rough along and off Karnataka-Goa- Maharashtra coasts for the next five days.

Fishermen in Gujarat's coastal Porbandar district have been asked to return to the coast from deep sea areas and ports instructed to hoist Distant Warning signal (DW II), according to officials. In accordance with international procedure, ports are advised to hoist "signals" whenever adverse weather is expected over them in oceanic areas. The step seeks to alert vessels and ensure the safety of maritime activities.

Pakistan's weather forecasting agency said that none of the country's coastal areas is under any threat. It said the sea conditions are phenomenal around the system centre with a maximum wave height of 25-28 feet.

Meanwhile, the IMD has announced the onset of a weak monsoon in Kerala, seven days after it normally arrives in the southern state.

"The progress of the monsoon is being monitored. We will be able to talk about the monsoon onset over Maharashtra in the next two-three days," said S G Kamble, the Mumbai head of IMD Regional Meteorological Centre.

"The normal onset date for the monsoon over Mumbai is June 11. The normal onset date for the monsoon over Maharashtra is June 10 when it enters southern Konkan," he said.

