Cyclone Dana landfall concludes: ‘Zero deaths' in Odisha and Bengal; flights, trains resume | 10 points

Cyclone Dana tracker: Heavy rain and gusty winds impacted normal lives in Odisha and West Bengal as Cyclone Dana battered India's eastern coast disrupting some civic services and damaging crops and trees. The landfall process began on Thursday midnight and is expected to gradually slow down in the early hours of Friday. Cyclone Dana: In Odisha and Bengal, more than 700,000 people evacuated from the coastal regions. (PTI)

In Odisha and Bengal, more than 700,000 people evacuated from the coastal regions and moved to shelters over the last few days as the cyclone approached, news agency Reuters reported.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday asserted that no casualties have been reported during Cyclone Dana adding that the state's 'Zero Casualty' mission was successful.

Here's a 10-point cheat sheet for Cyclone Dana:

1- The cyclone made landfall a little after midnight crossing the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. The landfall process finished almost 10 hours later.

2- In Odisha, almost 6 lakh people have been shifted to safer places, including 6,000 pregnant women, who were shifted to health centres.

3- NDRF began restoration work at Kendrapada, Bhadrak, and Jagatsinghpur after the landfall of the cyclone.

4- No deaths have been reported across Odisha due to Cyclone Dana making the state government's 'Zero casualties' successful.

5- Dana flooded parts of the coast after triggering a surge in sea levels of up to 1.15 metres (3.75 feet)

6- Flight operations resumed at Odisha's Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport and West Bengal's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Friday morning.

7- More than 200 trains that had been cancelled in Odisha and West Bengal also began operations.

8- Several roads in coastal Odisha were blocked in the area after trees were uprooted following strong winds and heavy downpours.

9- Cyclone Dana hit power lines in Odisha, leaving some areas without electricity, but power is expected to be restored by Friday afternoon.

10- There was no damage to the ports - including the country's largest port of Paradip, which is located in Odisha.