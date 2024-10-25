Cyclone Dana live updates: IMD forecasts flash floods in 16 Odisha districts
Cyclone Dana live updates: Coastal Odisha was hit by strong winds and heavy rainfall as Cyclone Dana made landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra after midnight on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Cyclone Dana made landfall around 12:10 am between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak district. Manorama Mohanty, regional director of IMD Bhubaneswar, said that the landfall process would continue until Friday morning, after which the cyclone would weaken and recurve towards Dhenkanal and Angul districts instead of Keonjhar....Read More
When the cyclone’s centre reaches land, wind speeds are expected to increase to 120 kmph, with the landfall process likely to last four to five hours. The system is being closely monitored by the Doppler weather radar at Paradip.
Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inquired about the state's preparedness to handle the cyclone's impact. Majhi added that approximately 5.84 lakh people had been evacuated from high-risk, low-lying zones in coastal areas.
The Odisha government initially planned to evacuate one million people. However, officials revised this estimate after realizing that Cyclone Dana would be much weaker than originally feared.
The IMD has also said that scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm), with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm), is likely in the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj.
From Friday morning to Saturday morning, similar conditions are expected in isolated areas of Jajpur, Bhadrak, Puri, Dhenkanal, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, and Angul, according to an IMD official.
As the IMD forecasts flash floods in 16 districts due to heavy rainfall from the cyclone, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi assured that his government is fully prepared to address any challenges and has implemented measures to reduce potential impacts.
Majhi visited the control room at the special relief commissioner's office, saying , "We are ready to face the situation. The water levels in the Hirakud reservoir and other locations are under constant monitoring and management."
Trees uprooted in Bhadrak as storm makes landfall
Several trees were uprooted due to gusty winds and heavy rain in the Bhadrak district of Odisha as the landfall process of Cyclone Dana continued in the early hours of Friday.
Heavy rainfall and strong winds continue in Odisha
Heavy rainfall and strong winds persist across various areas of Odisha as the landfall process of Cyclone Dana continues. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the cyclone is affecting multiple districts, leading to disruption.
Woman gives birth to baby boy at Niali Hospital
A woman gave birth to a baby boy at Niali Hospital after being evacuated due to the approaching Cyclone Dana. The I&PR Department of Odisha shared this news in a post on X on Thursday.
West Bengal identifies over 3.5 lakh for evacuation
In preparation for the cyclone, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state had identified over 3.5 lakh people for evacuation from low-lying areas. By Thursday, 243,374 people had already sought refuge in relief camps.
Heavy downpour devastate Vansaba, Bhadrak
Gusty winds and heavy downpour caused destruction in Vansaba and Bhadrak as the landfall process of the storm is underway.
Landfall to last through Friday morning
Cyclone Dana's landfall process started during the night of October 24 and is likely to continue through to Friday morning, as per the India Meteorological Department.