Cyclone Dana: Scary videos of uprooted trees, strong wind as it makes landfall in Odisha

Cyclone Dana has made landfall in Odisha, causing heavy rain and strong winds in several regions. The storm landed with a wind speed of around 110 kmph between Bhitarkanika in the Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak. The state is battered by the powerful severe cyclonic storm, and several visuals capturing the situation have made their way onto social media. Cyclone Dana made landfall in Odisha shortly after midnight on Thursday, October 24. (X/@ANI, @soumyajitt)

ANI posted a video showing a team of fire services members braving strong winds to remove uprooted trees blocking the roads.

“Roads are being cleared by the fire services team as trees are uprooted in Bhadrak's Dhamra due to gusty winds and rain,” the news agency wrote while sharing the video.

“Heavy rainfall and strong wind in several areas of Odisha. Visuals from Dhamara village of Bhadrak district,” PTI wrote as the news agency posted a footage capturing strong wind and heavy rainfall.

A journalist gave a glimpse of uprooted trees, a part of the devastation caused by the storm. “Morning visuals show uprooted trees in the Rajnagar area of Kendrapara District,” he wrote and posted a video.

Check out this video that reportedly shows the impact during landfall near Dhamara.

India Meteorological Department on Cyclone Dana:

In an X post India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “The severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph and lay centred over north coastal Odisha, about 15 km north of Dhamara and 30 km north-northwest of Habalikhati nature camp (Bhitarkanika).”

The weather department further added, “It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by the forenoon of today, the 25th of October. The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler weather radar at Paradip."