‘Find the road challenge’: Bengaluru streets turn into rivers as heavy rain causes waterlogging. Videos go viral

Bengaluru rain: The Silicon Valley of India is facing persistent rainfall, which has caused massive waterlogging. Visuals of the concerning road conditions have taken over social media, triggering netizens to slam the IT hub's infrastructure. Bengaluru rain: The image shows flooded roads after heavy downpours lashed the city. (Screengrab)

Concerning situation:

An X user shared a video claiming that it shows the poor condition of a road around a high-rise complex. The post alleged that the area's residents are “fed up with water-logging and deplorable roads.” The X user also urged the “authorities to take action,” adding, “We deserve safe roads and proper drainage.”

The video vividly portrays the struggle of cars, bikes, and commercial vehicles trying to navigate through a flooded road.

“Find the road challenge”

This individual added a touch of humour while sharing visuals of flooded roads and waterlogging in Bengaluru, including streets running through posh areas.

What did they share? Take a look:

“A wild ride”

“Rain turns roads into rivers wide, Bangalore’s streets become a wild ride,” this is what an X user wrote while sharing a video capturing the conditions of the roads after the downpour.

What did the weather department say?

The Met department predicted heavy rainfall will continue battering several parts of Karnataka on Tuesday, especially south interior and coastal Karnataka. Heavy downpours are also predicted in neighbouring states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

"Moderate to heavy Rain/thundershowers accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural districts," the weather office said in a bulletin.

In addition, the weather department also said that heavy rainfall is expected in Konkan and Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.

Bengaluru rain havoc:

Yelahanka, Sahakar Nagar, and several other areas in north Bengaluru were hit by a severe bout of heavy rainfall Monday night. In addition to delaying 20 flights, four planes were also diverted to Chennai. According to sources, the flight landings at the Kempegowda International Airport were normal until 9 pm, but the situation changed later at night.