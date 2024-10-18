Bengaluru residents catch fish in flooded apartment basement as city recovers from heavy rains

Bengaluru, often referred to as India’s Silicon Valley, has recently weathered a round of heavy rains that caused some disruption in the city. During the downpour, the once-bustling streets transformed into waterlogged rivers, testing the city’s infrastructure. Commuters encountered challenges navigating the inundated roads, with traffic jams and submerged pathways becoming a common sight. Residents discovered fish in a flooded basement during heavy rains in Bengaluru's Yelahanka area. (X/@dp_satish)

(Also read: Bengaluru rain: Civic workers unclog flooded drains with their hands, video viral)

As the heavy rains have finally subsided, the city is gradually returning to normalcy. Amid this, residents of Yelahanka were taken by surprise when they discovered fish swimming in the flooded basement of Kendriya Vihar, an apartment complex that was once home to the late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Take a look here at the post:

Tech hub becomes a water park

Manyata Tech Park, one of India’s largest office complexes, wasn’t spared by the rains either. Since Monday night, incessant rainfall submerged the tech hub, turning its 300-acre campus into a “swimming pool.” Videos of the flooded tech park quickly went viral, showing how the rain disrupted daily operations.

Watch few clips here:

However, a day after the rains caused havoc, there’s a glimmer of hope as the tech park management has started restoring normalcy. Rainwater has been pumped out, and the once waterlogged roads are now cleared, allowing employees to return to work.

(Also read: Bengaluru rain: Employee details ‘life or death situation’ as scooter stops working)

Yelahanka zone hit hard by heavy rains

The rain didn’t just affect tech hubs and residential complexes. Yelahanka Zone experienced the heaviest rainfall in Bengaluru, with Chowdeswari Nagar recording a staggering 73.5 mm of rain on Tuesday, and the Jakkur area receiving 65.5 mm.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) confirmed that its disaster management team has been working tirelessly to address flooding issues in over 100 homes. In total, 142 residences were inundated, and 39 trees were uprooted. BBMP has since removed 26 of the fallen trees, and flooding was reported in 52 locations across the city.