Bengaluru rain: Civic workers unclog flooded drains with their hands, video viral

Incessant rains have continued to batter Bengaluru over the last few days keeping the civic body personnel on their toes as they attempt to clear blockages and pump out stagnant waters to ease traffic congestion in the city. A video showing two civic workers on their hands and knees to clean out clogged drains near Bellandur.(X/blrcitytraffic)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rain for Bengaluru and surrounding districts of coastal, north interior and south interior of Karnataka till October 18.

A video showing two civic workers on their hands and knees to clean out clogged drains near Bellandur close to the Microsoft office has gone viral on social media after the Bengaluru Traffic Police shared the video while warning of slow-moving traffic.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The clip has angered social media users, one of whom tagged Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D Shivakumar in a post. "Civic workers need shoes, torch, jacket and a helmet. These are basic things for their safety.They aren't going to stadium to play cricket that you hand them over a t-shirt," he wrote. (Also read: Bengaluru weather update: Rainfall eases, but forecasts predict more rain until October 20 - Report)

'Shameful, disgusting'

"Exactly. This is shameful. Please equip them with personal protection gear to protect them from snakes, live wire, etc and provide them the necessary tools to perform their duty effectively. A world class city must provide a safe working environment," said one user, in agreement.

One comment by a doctor said that such unsafe way of clearing garbage can lead to leptospirosis, a disease that can lead to kidney damage, meningitis, liver failure, trouble breathing, and even death.

"Brand Bangalore has no funds to meet basic necessities of civic workers; disgusting & pity," said another user. (Also read: Continued rains in Bengaluru keep personnel on toes to clear stagnant waters, traffic congestion)

However, many users pointed out that the workers themselves chose not to use the safety equipment as they often see it as a hinderance while working.

"They would have been provided all that. Workers don't wear them. Need to be educated," opined one user.

"Unfortunately I've seen many workers who feel they cannot work with gloves and shoes the whole day., as they cannot handle the sweat," said another user.