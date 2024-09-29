Bengaluru’s traffic woes set to ease? Major road widening to reduce travel time from MG Road to Bellandur to 5-8 mins

In a significant boost for Bengaluru commuters, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday announced that the Defence Ministry has agreed to transfer 12.34 acres of land to the city's civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic congestion.(Kashif Masood/HT Photo)

READ | FIR lodged against Nirmala Sitharaman based on Bengaluru court order over electoral bonds scheme

This crucial land handover aims to widen the road from Lower Agaram to Sarjapur, a move that promises to drastically reduce travel times, news agency ANI reported. The project will cut the travel time from M. G. Road to Bellandur from an hour to just 5-8 minutes, Shivakumar said. The Union Defence Minister has now granted approval for the transfer of about 22 acres of land in total.

As part of the project, tenders have already been called for the initial stretch of 3.5 kilometres, with an estimated cost of ₹35 crore. “Once the Defence Ministry hands over the remaining 10.77 acres of land, it would ease traffic from the City centre to the IT hub,” he added.

WATCH: Viral video shows staff pocketing donation money at Bengaluru temple, sparks outrage

Shivakumar emphasized the importance of this project for the residents of Bengaluru, especially those in the eastern parts of the city. "As a Bengaluru Development Minister, I used to get 8-10 emails a day on traffic issues in East Bengaluru. In view of this, I had inspected the traffic issues in the area. Widening of the road with the help of Defence Ministry would significantly ease traffic in this area," he said.

Additionally, the Minister revealed ongoing efforts to secure two acres of land near the Military Dairy Farm in Hebbal for a proposed tunnel, showcasing the government’s commitment to tackling Bengaluru's notorious traffic challenges. The Defence Ministry has requested the provision of basic amenities in certain areas in exchange for the land, which Shivakumar said the government is prepared to fulfil.

READ | Bomb threat at Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru triggers urgent police response

With these developments, Bengaluru residents can look forward to smoother commutes and a more efficient road network.

(With inputs from ANI)