Bomb threat at Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru triggers urgent police response

The Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru on Saturday received a bomb threat email, prompting an immediate response from local authorities. The email was sent by unknown individuals, and prompted the police and the local bomb squad to quickly arrive at the hotel to conduct a thorough investigation, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Central Bengaluru, Shekhar HT, to news agency ANI. Bengaluru has recently experienced a troubling rise in hoax bomb threats, particularly affecting schools and public locations, including the international airport. (ANI)

The Taj West End is a well-known establishment that frequently hosts high-profile guests, including politicians and cricketers.

“Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru received a bomb threat reportedly through an email from unknown miscreants. The hotel, known for hosting prominent politicians and cricketers, received the threat earlier today. Local police and the bomb squad have rushed to the scene and are currently conducting a thorough investigation. Further details awaited,” DCP Shekar HT said, as quoted by the agency.

Authorities are working to ascertain whether the threat is a hoax. They are also on the lookout for the miscreants behind the email. Further updates are underway as investigation goes on.

In a related incident, a bomb threat directed at the Army Public School in Bengaluru's Ashok Nagar sent shockwaves through the local community. The incident occurred less than 10 days ago, with the school receiving an alarming email claiming that an explosive device would be planted on the premises. The school management acted swiftly, notifying the Ashok Nagar police. After a detailed search, authorities concluded that the threat was unfounded.

In August, police reported two hoax bomb threats occurring on the same day in the city, targeting both Kempegowda International Airport and a major multinational corporation, further highlighting the growing concern over such incidents.

