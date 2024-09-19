Fire breaks out at Bengaluru’s MS Ramaiah Hospital, patients evacuated: Report

In an unexpected development, a fire broke out at the M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon, triggering panic among authorities as well as patients, but fortunately resulting in no injuries. The blaze ignited at around 1 pm in the Critical Care Unit (CCU) area on the first floor and quickly spread, leading to a chaotic situation within the hospital and causing significant damage, Times Now reported. Quick action by staff and firefighters ensured no casualties, with investigations pointing to a possible short circuit. (representative image)(AP)

Hospital staff responded promptly, evacuating patients from the affected area to prevent any harm. A total of 12 patients were relocated to a different ward for their safety. Emergency responders, including three fire trucks, arrived at the scene swiftly and managed to bring the fire under control in a short period, the report noted.

Videos from the incident, obtained by the publication, show the panic and confusion that unfolded as staff and patients scrambled to safety. Despite the initial chaos, hospital officials spoke to reporters and confirmed that no one was hurt.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, though initial reports suggest it may have been triggered by a short circuit. "The patients are safe. The fire didn’t cause any injuries to anyone. It’s the first time something like this happened. I think it was a short circuit," a hospital representative stated, as quoted in the publication.

Though the fire has raised concerns about safety protocols, the hospital emphasized that immediate action by staff and firefighters helped prevent a more serious outcome. Authorities are in the midst of reviewing the exact cause for the fire.

Further details are expected shortly as investigation is in progress.

