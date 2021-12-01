Cyclone Jawad: IMD issues alert for north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha coasts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for the formation of Cyclone Jawad, which may reach the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on the morning of December 4.

IMD said in its latest bulletin that Tuesday’s low pressure over south Thailand and its neighbourhood emerged into central Andaman Sea in the evening and persisted over the same region at 8:30am on Wednesday.

“It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over southeast & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by tomorrow, the 2nd December and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

It is then likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach near north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts around the morning of December 4.

Here are the warnings issued by IMD:

Rainfall

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday, December 2.

On December 3, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha from the evening.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal Odisha on December 4, according to IMD.

It also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over adjoining interior districts of Odisha and heavy falls at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal on December 4.

According to IMD, on December light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over West Bengal and adjoining north coastal Odisha. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura, it also said.

Sea condition

The sea condition will be rough to very rough over Andaman Sea, along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Wednesday.

It will become very rough to high over the southeast and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea on Thursday, December 2.

For the next day, IMD said the sea condition will be high over the central Bay of Bengal and high to very high over westcentral and northwest Bay of Bengal from the early morning of December 4 for the subsequent 24 hours.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over along and off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts from the mid-night of December 3 and become high to very high from the afternoon of December 4 for the subsequent 12 hours. It will be very rough to high along and off the West Bengal coast from December 4 morning and high to very high from the same evening for the subsequent 12 hours.

Warning for fishermen

Fishermen out at sea have been advised by IMD to return to the coast by Thursday morning.

They have also been advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea on Wednesday and Thursday and into the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on December 2 and 3.

IMD also said they should nor go to the westcentral and northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts during December 3 to December 5.