Cyclone Michaung makes landfall; 12 dead; IAF drops relief supplies in Chennai. Top updates

Cyclone Michaung, the severe cyclonic storm, made landfall on Tuesday in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district - two days after a rain fury in Chennai and other adjoining parts of Tamil Nadu. According to reports, at least 12 people died in rain-related incidents in and around Chennai even as officials engaged in rescuing stranded people.

Here are the top updates on Cyclone Michaung:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday evening said that severe cyclonic storm Michaung made landfall in Andhra Pradesh. “The scs “michaung” over south coastal AP moved northwards during past 06 hours. The latest observation indicates that the lanfall process is completed. It lay centered at 1530 hours ist of today over south coastal AP, about 20 km WSW Of bapatla and 45 km NNE of Ongole,” the weather department wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Chennai and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu bore maximum havoc due to the cyclone. After being pounded by rains on Monday, Chennai witnessed some respite on Tuesday even as the city struggled to cope with large-scale water logging, power cuts, and disruption in mobile services. However, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday evening claimed that 80% of power supply and 70% of mobile network services have been restored. According to reports, 29 NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue work across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Puducherry. The Tamil Nadu government sought an interim central assistance of ₹ 5,000 crore to provide relief to people and redevelop infrastructure damaged by heavy rains. "I urge the Union government (that) considering the condition of Tamil Nadu and five districts, kindly release ₹ 5,000 crore as initial interim relief which would help the State government in their efforts to safeguard the people of Tamil Nadu," DMK leader Tiruchi Siva said. Two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters on Tuesday dropped relief supplies in the general area of Adyar and close to Chennai Harbour. The supplies included food packets and rations for victims stuck in cyclone-hit areas in Chennai. Meanwhile, at the request of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), three teams of the Indian Navy's well-equipped personnel comprising divers, swimmers, and inflatable Gemini boats were deployed to provide flood relief in Madipakkam and Kolathur suburbs in the city. According to officials, all schools and colleges in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district will remain closed on Wednesday. Odisha's southern districts also received rainfall on Tuesday in view of the cyclone. Officials deployed five teams of ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) and eight teams from the fire service department for rescue operations in the five southern districts - Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh's Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, and Bastar received light rain on Tuesday evening, bringing down the temperature in the state.

People wade through a flooded road after heavy rainfall owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai.(PTI)

