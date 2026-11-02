Cyclone Murasu: Heavy rainfall in northern parts of TN; at least 11 flights cancelled

Chennai and its neighbouring districts experienced heavy rainfall as Cyclone Murasu headed towards the coast of Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Many parts of Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts have been receiving torrential rains since Sunday night. (Representative file photo)

According to an update shared by the regional meteorological centre, the severe cyclonic storm ‘Murasu’ over west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-north-westwards with a speed of 25 kmph.

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It is about 200km east-northeast of Chennai, 210km east-southeast of Nellore, 270km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 220km east-southeast of Kavali (Andhra Pradesh), and 260km southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh), the notification said.

Deep Dive When and where was Cyclone Murasu expected to make landfall? The storm was forecast to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, near Ongole, around midnight on November 2 or in the early hours of November 3. Which areas were forecast to receive heavy rain from Cyclone Murasu? Heavy to very heavy rain was forecast in parts of Chennai and Tiruvallur, with heavy rain also expected in several other Tamil Nadu districts. South and central coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh were also forecast to receive heavy rainfall. Which flights were cancelled because of Cyclone Murasu? Chennai Airport said 11 flights were cancelled, including services between Chennai and Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kadapa and Tiruchirappalli. Passengers were advised to contact their airline for updates and assistance.

Also Read:Another cyclonic storm brewing over Bay of Bengal, likely to hit Andhra Pradesh by November 3

“It is very likely to move north-westwards and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur close to Ongole during 11:30pm on November 2, to early hours 4am on November 3,” the bulletin said.

Flights affected

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{{^usCountry}} At least eleven flights have been cancelled on Monday, an update shared by the Chennai Airport said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At least eleven flights have been cancelled on Monday, an update shared by the Chennai Airport said. {{/usCountry}}

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Accordingly, eleven flights operating between Chennai-Vijayawada, Chennai-Rajahmundry, Chennai-Kadapa, Chennai-Tiruchirappalli have been cancelled, Chennai Airport said.

“In view of the adverse weather conditions due to the cyclone Murasu the following flights have been cancelled. Passengers are requested to contact the concerned airline for further information and assistance,” the notification said.

Also Read: After Arnab, IMD tracks second weather system over Andaman Sea; depression likely by October 31

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) commissioner Sameeran said there has been no major incidents and no one was shifted to relief camps despite widespread rainfall was experienced over last night in various parts of the city.

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“There were minor inundations in a few pockets of North Chennai, but still traffic is moving smoothly. All the subways are open and the tree fall complaints would be attended to,” he said.