Cyclone Sitrang: These states are likely to receive heavy rainfall from Monday

A low-pressure area over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the south Andaman Sea and the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to gradually intensify into a cyclonic storm over the west-central and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal by Monday, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The system is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over eastcentral and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal around Saturday, October 22, and further intensify into a deep depression the next day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The weather forecasting agency said that the system is very likely to recurve northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal by Monday, October 24.

"Thereafter, it is likely to move gradually north- northeastwards and reach near West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts on 25th October, skirting Odisha coast," The Met department said in a release.

The IMD is yet to make any forecast on the possible landfall, intensity and wind speed of the cyclone.

Cyclone Sitrang

Six regional specialized meteorological centres (RSMCs) and five regional Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs) are mandated for issuing advisories and naming of tropical cyclones. IMD is one of the six RSMCs to provide tropical cyclone and storm surge advisories to 13 member countries under the WMO/ESCAP Panel – Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cyclone will be called Sitrang (pronounced as Si-trang), one of the names suggested by Thailand.

Rain forecast

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls and thunderstorm is very likely over Odisha on October 24-25. Gangetic West Bengal is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 24-25 and isolated extremely heavy rainfall on October 26. Similar rain activities are expected over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON