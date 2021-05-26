Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: IMD predicts rainfall in Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand

Light to moderate rainfall are expected at most places in Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand in the wake of the impending landfall of Cyclone Yaas, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these states.

"Light to moderate rainfall expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rains at few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, and Keonjhargarh today," the IMD said.