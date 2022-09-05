Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cyrus Mistry's funeral to take place in Mumbai on Tuesday

Published on Sep 05, 2022 09:44 PM IST

Mistry's body will be taken to Worli crematorium tomorrow and will be cremated at 11 am,” the family member said.

File image of Cyrus Mistry.(PTI File Photo)
Business tycoon and former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, who died in a road accident near Mumbai, will be cremated here on Tuesday morning, said a family member on Monday.

The last rites of Mistry (54), who was killed in the road accident on Sunday, will be performed at Worli crematorium. “Some family members are arriving in Mumbai by tonight (Monday night).

The well-known businessman and his friend Jahangir Pandole died when their speeding car hit a divider on a bridge on the Surya river on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway in adjoining Palghar district.

Their bodies have been kept at the mortuary of the state-run J J Hospital here. Mistry's another friend travelling with him, Darius Pandole (60), and his doctor-wife Anahita Pandole (55) were injured in the car crash.

They are currently under treatment at Mumbai-based Sir H N Reliance Foundation and Research Centre Hospital.

