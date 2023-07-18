D K Shivakumar is India's richest MLA. This BJP leader has just 1,700 in assets | Top 10 lists

The average asset per member of legislative assemblies across India is ₹13.63 crore, while those with declared criminal cases have higher ( ₹16.36 crore) than those with no criminal cases (Rs. 11.45 crore), according to a report from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The advocacy group analysed 4,001 sitting MLAs from 28 state assemblies and two Union Territories.

D K Shivakumar (L) Nirmal Kumar Dhara (R).(HT file photo/PRS India)

Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar of Congress is the richest MLA in the country with assets worth ₹1,413 crore, while a BJP MLA from West Bengal has declared assets of just ₹1700. Another Congress MLA, Priyakrishna, has the highest declared liabilities of ₹881 crore.

Check the top 10 list of MLAs with the highest assets, lowest assets, and highest liabilities

Top 10 MLAs with the highest assets

1. D K Shivakumar (INC) - Kanakapura, Karnataka 2023 - Total Assets: ₹1413 crore

2. K H Puttaswamy Gowda (IND) - Gauribidanur, Karnataka 2023 - Total Assets: ₹1267 crore

3. Priyakrishna (INC) - Govindarajanagar, Karnataka 2023 - Total Assets: ₹1156 crore

4. N. Chandrababu Naidu (TDP) - Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh 2019 - Total Assets: ₹668 crore

5. Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel (BJP) - Mansa, Gujarat 2022 - Total Assets: ₹661 crore

6. Suresha B S (INC) - Hebbal, Karnataka 2023 - Total Assets: ₹648 crore

7. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP) - Pulivendla, Andhra Pradesh 2019 - Total Assets: ₹510 crore

8. Parag Shah (BJP) - Ghatkopar East, Maharashtra 2019 - Total Assets: ₹500 crore

9. T.s. Baba (INC) - Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh 2018 - Total Assets: ₹500 crore

10. Mangalprabhat Lodha (BJP) - Malabar Hill, Maharashtra 2019 - Total Assets: ₹441 crore

Top 10 MLAs with the lowest assets

1. Nirmal Kumar Dhara (BJP) - Indus (SC), West Bengal 2021 - Total Assets: ₹1,700

2. Makaranda Muduli (IND) - Rayagada, Odisha 2019 - Total Assets: ₹15,000

3. Narinder Pal Singh Sawna (AAP) - Fazilka, Punjab 2022 - Total Assets: ₹18,370

4. Narinder Kaur Bharaj (AAP) - Sangrur, Punjab 2022 - Total Assets: ₹24,409

5. Mangal Kalindi (JMM) - Jugsalai (SC), Jharkhand 2019 - Total Assets: ₹30,000

6. Pundarikakshya Saha (AITC) - Nabadwip, West Bengal 2021 - Total Assets: ₹30,423

7. Ram Kumar Yadav (INC) - Chandrapur, Chhattisgarh 2018 - Total Assets: ₹30,464

8. Anil Kumar Anil Pradhan (SP) - Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh 2022 - Total Assets: ₹30,496

9. Ram Dangore (BJP) - Pandhana (ST), Madhya Pradesh 2018 - Total Assets: ₹50,749

10. Vinod Bhiva Nikole (CPI(M)) - Dahanu (ST), Maharashtra 2019 - Total Assets: ₹51,082

Top 10 MLAs with highest declared liabilities

1. Priyakrishna (INC) - Govindarajanagar, Karnataka 2023 - Total Assets: ₹1,156 crore, Liabilities: ₹881 crore

2. Mangalprabhat Lodha (BJP) - Malabar Hill, Maharashtra 2019 - Total Assets: ₹441 crore, Liabilities: ₹283 crore

3. D K Shivakumar (INC) - Kanakapura, Karnataka 2023 - Total Assets: ₹1,413 crore, Liabilities: ₹265 crore

4. Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel (BJP) - Mansa, Gujarat 2022 - Total Assets: ₹661 crore, Liabilities: ₹233 crore

5. Kadam Vishwajeet Patangrao (INC) - Palus-Kadegaon, Maharashtra 2019 - Total Assets: ₹216 crore, Liabilities: ₹121 crore

6. Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (SHS) - Ovala Majiwada, Maharashtra 2019 - Total Assets: ₹143 crore, Liabilities: ₹117 crore

7. Suresha B S (INC) - Hebbal, Karnataka 2023 - Total Assets: ₹648 Crores, Liabilities: ₹114 crore

8. D Sudakar (INC) - Hiriyur, Karnataka 2023 - Total Assets: ₹135 crore, Liabilities: ₹114 crore

9. A C Srinivasa (INC) - Pulakeshinagar (SC), Karnataka 2023 - Total Assets: ₹187 crore, Liabilities: ₹111 crore

10. Munirathna (BJP) - Rajarajeshwarinagar, Karnataka 2023 - Total Assets: ₹293 crore, Liabilities: ₹102 crore

About the report

Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) & National Election Watch (NEW) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of current MLAs in State Assemblies and Union Territories across the nation. The data has been extracted from affidavits filed by the MLAs prior to contesting their last elections, according to them. A total of 4001 MLAs out of 4033 have been analysed across 28 State Assemblies and two Union Territories.

