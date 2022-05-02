Daily brief: 2 passengers in ICU after SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight turbulence incident, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SpiceJet turbulence: DGCA says 2 passengers in ICU, crew off-rostered till probe

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday said two of the 15 passengers injured due to the severe mid-air turbulence incident on SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight were undergoing treatment in a critical care unit. Earlier, a SpiceJet official had said eight of those hospitalised had been discharged. Read more.

Gauhati HC stays lower court’s observations against Assam police in Mevani bail order

The Gauhati High Court on Monday stayed some observations made by a lower court last week against Assam police while granting bail to Independent MLA from Gujarat, Jignesh Mevani, in a case of alleged assault of a woman police officer. Read more.

Watch: Ukraine's drones 'destroy' Russian patrol boats in Black Sea

Ukraine on Monday claimed that its drones destroyed and sank two Russian patrol boats near the Black Sea's Snake Island where Ukrainian soldiers refused to accept Moscow's demands to surrender at the start of its invasion. Read more.

J&K: Army flags Aadhaar Card 'challenge' in nabbing Pak terrorists in Kashmir

Indian Army has red flagged the use of fake Aadhaar cards by Pakistani terrorists in Kashmir, saying it is a security challenge and that efforts are on to deal the problem. Read more.

Kapil Dev hails Sachin Tendulkar, says 'if you are talented but not hard-working, you can go the Vinod Kambli way'

The legendary Kapil Dev has lauded the great Sachin Tendulkar, calling the Indian batting legend the perfect example of talent and hard-work. Read more.

Fans want Vijay Sethupathi in The Family Man season 3 as Raj & DK share pic of him and Manoj Bajpayee

Director duo Raj & DK, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, teased fans as they shared a new picture featuring actors Manoj Bajpayee and Vijay Sethupathi. Read more.

