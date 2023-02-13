Daily brief: Ashok Gehlot counters PM Modi over budget gaffe dig, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ashok Gehlot's ‘offer’ to Modi a day after PM taunts over Rajasthan Budget gaffe

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot over his state budget gaffe, the latter on Monday offered to send him a copy of the same, saying it was a “model” for others to follow. Modi on Sunday picked on a blunder made by Gehlot at the Rajasthan Budget presentation – when he mistakenly read an old budget speech before being interrupted – and taunted the Congress for lacking vision. Read more

Lost song Mon Re: Film pays a tribute to singer KK with his last song. Watch

The song Mon Re from the upcoming film Lost is one of the last songs recorded by late singer KK. The award-winning singer was performing at a college festival in Kolkata when he died from cardiac arrest on May 31, 2022. The latest song from Lost opens with a dedication to KK and also shows the singer recording the number interspersed with scenes from the feature film. Read more

WPL Auctions: Richa Ghosh most expensive among Indian wicketkeepers, sold to RCB for 1.90 crore

The Women's Premier League (WPL) auction for Indian wicketkeepers saw Richa Ghosh grab the headlines. The wicketkeeper-batter, who is popular for her power hitting, was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹1.90 crore. The bid comes a day after Richa played a crucial role in India's seven-wicket win over Pakistan at the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. Chasing 150, Richa smashed an unbeaten 31 off 20 balls, which featured five boundaries. Read more

Happy Valentine's Day: Funny Messages To Send

Here are some funny valentine's day messages to send to your partner on Valentine's Day. Read more

Artificial intelligence enters boxing ring to bring fairness and precision

“Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic," wrote English science-fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke in his book Profiles of the Future in the 1980s, the statement which later became famous as the third of Clarke's three laws.

As we are currently witnessing rapid development in artificial intelligence, with a broad range of applications becoming true, this prophetic line strikes a chord so well in this context. Read more

Male infertility: Diagnosis and treatments for men to cure low sperm count

Men are equally responsible for infertility as females since male partners can have Oligozoospermia (low sperm count), Asthenozoospermia (which is poor motility), teratozoospermia or Oligoasthenoteratozoospermia (OAT). OAT is the most common kind of male infertility but sometimes patients may have Azoospermia, when no sperms can be found in a man’s semen and up to 10% to 15% of infertile men are diagnosed with it. Read more

