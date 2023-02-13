Artificial intelligence enters boxing ring to bring fairness and precision

“Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic," wrote English science-fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke in his book Profiles of the Future in the 1980s, the statement which later became famous as the third of Clarke's three laws.

As we are currently witnessing rapid development in artificial intelligence, with a broad range of applications becoming true, this prophetic line strikes a chord so well in this context.

With each passing day, AI demonstrates a new range of usability by assisting with otherwise manual tasks. Recently, in a viral tweet, a user shared a video of an AI tool assisting judge in a boxing match. During a fight, the Computer Vision AI tool collects millions of data points, which are then converted into 50 metrics for each boxer. These metrics include punches thrown and landed, as well as footwork, balance, and stance, indicating the possibility of an AI-based ‘solution to corruption/cheating’. (ALSO READ: Loving ChatGPT? Check these other 5 AI tools)

What is the AI technology used here?

The AI technology displayed here is called DeepStrike created by tech start-up Jabbr. It collects useful information from visual inputs and calculates results based on the information. DeepStrike's team claims to provide automatic content generation, stats, analytics, and professional-level streaming through its tool. “We believe that combat sports need transparency and fairness. We believe that everyone deserves a chance to show the world how great they can be,” the firm says. (ALSO READ: How to efficiently manage email? Check these artificial intelligence tools)

Other possible use of AI in boxing game

AI can manage various aspects of the game, including referee decisions. AI can also be used to evaluate player performance, make suggestions for improvement and enable more dynamic and realistic gaming.

AI can be used in refereeing to make split-second decisions about fouls, knockdowns, and other critical moments in the game, resulting in more precise and consistent results. AI can also help remove subjectivity, bias, and human error from decision-making.

Clarke in his second law said, “The only way of discovering the limits of the possible is to venture a little way past them into the impossible.” This can be the guiding principle in AI development to 'make magic possible'.