Loving ChatGPT? Check these other 5 AI tools

With advent of machine leaning and artificial intelligence, Internet is easing a lot of our work if used mindfully. In this article, we've listed five AI tools that can be useful in your job while freeing up time for additional innovation. ALSO READ: ChatGPT sets record for fastest-growing app with 100 million users: Report

Custom, royalty-free music for your video

Beethoven.ai is a music generation platform that employs artificial intelligence to generate custom, royalty-free music tracks for a variety of media projects. Users can specify the mood, genre, length, tempo, and other parameters for the music they want to generate. The platform then employs advanced AI algorithms to generate a one-of-a-kind, personalised music track that meets the user's specifications.

This tool is useful for video content creators and podcasters because the generated music tracks are royalty-free and have a perpetual licence for use. ALSO READ: Artist uses AI to imagine how these celebrities may look like when they age

Make your communication ‘noise-free’

Krisp.ai is an artificial intelligence-powered platform that offers noise-cancelling technology for calls and audio recordings. Deep learning algorithms are used in real-time to remove background noise, allowing users to have clear and distraction-free audio during calls, conference calls, recordings, and other audio-related activities.

It is an useful tool for businesses and remote workers looking to improve the quality of their audio communications.

AI tool that transcribes your meeting

Otter is an AI-powered platform that transcribes audio in real-time using speech recognition technologies, allowing users to create text-based records of meetings, interviews, lectures, and other audio events.

It is a useful tool for businesses, students, journalists, and anyone else looking for a quick and easy way to transcribe and organise audio content, saving users time and effort when compared to manual transcription methods.

Another content creator tool

Copy.ai is an artificial intelligence-powered platform for creating high-quality written content. The platform analyses and generates text-based content such as blog posts, product descriptions, and social media posts using advanced natural language processing and machine learning algorithms.

It is a valuable tool for businesses, marketers, and content creators to quickly and easily generate high-quality written content. ALSO READ: If ChatGPT were India’s finance minister, ‘ideal budget’ would look like this

Generate your own patterns

Patterned.ai is an AI-powered pattern generation tool that aims to simplify the pattern creation process for various creative fields such as textiles, graphics, and web design. ALSO READ: AI and art — are creators about to become redundant?

Based on user input, the tool employs generative algorithms to generate unique patterns. This makes it accessible to a wide range of users, from professional designers to hobbyists, and enables them to quickly generate a wide variety of patterns without the need for specialised skills or knowledge.