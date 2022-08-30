Daily brief: BJP leader Seema Patra makes domestic help lick urine from floor, NCW steps in, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP leader Seema Patra makes domestic help lick urine from floor, NCW steps in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended its Jharkhand unit leader Seema Patra following allegations that she brutally abused her domestic help. Read more

Here’s all that India did right to manage Covid-19 crisis, according to World Bank

Streamlined central procurement, government-supported long-term market development, early export restrictions, and funding private sector in manufacturing are some of the things India did right during the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank said in a report released on Tuesday. Read more

Xi Jinping to be anointed as China's most powerful leader since Mao | 10 facts

The Chinese Communist Party will convene its 20th Congress on October 16 in Beijing during which Xi Jinping is likely to secure a third term in office as president, while a new top leadership line-up will also be unveiled. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'Beech mein khabar aayi thi ki mai marr gaya': India star's stunning answer to reporter's 'not playing World Cup' rumour

Rumours and speculations are a daily part of Indian cricketers' lives. Almost every day, they hear or come across things about themselves they themselves aren't aware of. Read more

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa joins Ram Charan in inspiring Ganpati idols for Ganesh Chaturthi, fans call it 'Tollywood supremacy'

Days after it was reported that Ram Charan’s look from the blockbuster RRR had inspired Lord Ganesh statues ahead of the festive season, another Telugu star has joined the ranks of inspiration for idols. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON