Daily brief: Byju's denies buying database, and all the latest news

Byju's responds to buying phone numbers of kids allegation: 'We don't need…'

Edtech company Byju's on Wednesday “strongly denied” the allegation that it purchases students' databases and claimed that it relies on app users, walk-ins and incoming requests for consultation. Byju's statement comes a day after National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo claimed that the company is allegedly purchasing the phone numbers of children and their parents, and threatening them that their future will be ruined if they do not buy courses from it. Read more

3 cases of Covid variant driving massive China surge detected in India

Three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, apparently the strain driving China's current surge of Covid cases, have been detected in India so far, official sources said Wednesday. Read more

Watch - 'It's the match of a lifetime': Mbappe's stirring speech before France comeback in World Cup final goes viral

Kylian Mbappe, who won the Golden Boot for netting eight times during the course of the World Cup, scored a hattrick in the final as France crashed Argentina's party, coming back to level terms after trailing twice in the contest. Read more

Step inside Karan Johar's revamped Mumbai home by Gauri Khan with huge potted plants, lamps and couches. Watch

Interior designer Gauri Khan took fans inside the revamped Mumbai home of filmmaker Karan Johar. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Gauri posted a brief video clip giving glimpses inside Karan's house. Read more

Omicron BF.7: Cases of highly infectious strain rise in India; experts on symptoms, precautions and fresh wave

Three cases of Omicron BF.7 strain, that is driving the current wave of Covid infections in China, have been detected in India so far. The first case of the highly infectious strain with greater transmissibility was detected in Gujarat earlier in October. With 2 in Gujarat and 1 in Odisha, the number of Omicron BF.7 cases in India now stand at 3. While this hasn't really created a big panic so far, the new Omicron variant is known to spread very fast and has a shorter incubation period. It has been reported that it will infect 60% of people in China in the coming three months. Looking at the transmissibility of the virus, is a new Covid wave expected in India too? We asked a few experts. Read more

This tech will eliminate need for air passengers to take out electronics from hand bags in airport scan

Aviation security watchdog Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has suggested installing Computer Tomography (CT) scanners at airports, thus eliminating the need for taking out electronic devices from hand baggage before going through the scanner and further easing the process… Read more

