Daily brief: Decoding why Congress ended up with worst performance in Gujarat, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Decoding why the Congress ended up with its worst performance in Gujarat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The voters were silent”, said a senior Congress observer for Gujarat, indicating that the party’s campaign failed to resonate with voters at the ground level in the run-up to the assembly elections. Read more

How TV channels jumped the gun on Himachal elections

By 8:30am on Thursday morning, most news channels had all but declared a clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, even as less than 5% of the votes were counted, most of which were postal ballots. Read more

Meghan Markle recalls cops refused to help when she complained about paparazzi stalking her: 'Look who you are dating'

In her new docu-series Harry & Meghan, former actor Meghan Markle has described how her life turned upside down when she began dating her husband Britain’s Prince Harry in 2016. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Experts on can breathing in smog be a reason for cancers or lead to infertility

Although air pollution is mostly linked with asthma and chronic cough due to reactive airway diseases, doctors have always wondered what causes the lung cancer in non-smokers. Read more

Did Cristiano Ronaldo threaten Portugal camp? Portuguese FA issues statement before FIFA World Cup clash vs Morocco

Portuguese Football Federation have responded to reports which suggested that Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national squad after the veteran forward started the FIFA World Cup 2022 match against Switzerland on the bench. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON