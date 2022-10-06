Daily Brief : Govt says 1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years: Govt

Around 1.62 crore tourists have visited Jammu and Kashmir since January 2022, the union territory government said on Thursday. The directorate of information & public relations (DIPR) of the J&K government said the tourist footfall in the Union territory this year is the highest since India's independence, reported news agency ANI. Read more

Mulayam Singh Yadav remains critical, being given life-saving drugs: Hospital

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's health remains critical and he is currently being treated in the intensive care unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Read more

World Bank cuts India’s GDP forecast to 6.5%, but there's some positive news too

The World Bank on Thursday downgraded India's GDP or gross domestic product to 6.5% for the fiscal year 2022-23 from an earlier estimate of 7.5%. In the previous year, the Indian economy grew by 8.7%. Read more

Javed Akhtar introduces himself as 'poet from India', tweets at Michelle Obama to run for President

Javed Akhtar recently approached Michelle Obama on Twitter while she was promoting her upcoming tour for her book The Light We Carry, which claims to offer stories and insightful reflections. Read more

Aparshakti Khurana takes Instagram’s help to look for poet whose creation wowed him

Have you ever come across poems or stories on social media that left you stunned? This is what happened with actor Aparshakti Khurana when he came across a piece of writing that has left him amazed. Read more

Watch | Alia Bhatt posts pictures from her baby shower.

Watch: Kuldeep recreates his classic Babar Azam dismissal, gets rid of Aiden Markram with an absolute ripper in 1st ODI

Remember that classic Babar Azam dismissal in the 2019 ODI World Cup match between India and Pakistan? Kuldeep Yadav, who was then one of India's mainstay bowlers in the white-ball format, produced an absolute piece of magic to bamboozle the star Pakistan batter. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON