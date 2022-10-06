Home / India News / Mulayam Singh Yadav remains critical, being given life-saving drugs: Hospital

Mulayam Singh Yadav remains critical, being given life-saving drugs: Hospital

india news
Published on Oct 06, 2022 06:25 PM IST

Mualayam Singh Yadav is presently receiving life-saving medication in Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

Due to a deterioration in his health, the veteran politician was admitted to the private hospital in Gurugram on Sunday.(HT Photo )
Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's health remains critical and he is currently being treated in the intensive care unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. According to a bulletin on the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister shared by the hospital, Yadav is presently receiving life-saving medication.

Due to a deterioration in his health, the veteran politician was admitted to the private hospital in Gurugram on Sunday. According to reports, Yadav has been receiving treatment.

The hospital in the latest statement said, "Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists."

After Yadav was admitted on Sunday, several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, prayed for his well being. Modi also spoke to Yadav’s son and SP president Akhilesh Yadav and offered all necessary assistance.

Yadav, 82, is the founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party. He served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for three non-consecutive terms and also as the defence minister between 1996 and 1998.

mulayam singh yadav
