Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to critical care unit of Gurugram's Medanta Hospital

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the critical care unit at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.



“Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is currently admitted in the critical care unit of Medanta Hospital and is being treated by a specialised team of doctors”, the hospital said in a statement.



The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was shifted to the intensive care unit after his health condition deteriorated last night. The Samajwadi veteran has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since August 22. The Samajwadi Party in a tweet had said that the health condition of the leader is stable. His son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav reached the Gurugram hospital where his ailing father is admitted.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly spoke to Akhilesh and enquired about Mulayam Singh Yadav's health condition. He even assured all possible assistance in the treatment. Several leaders including defence minister Rajnath Singh and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wished Mulayam Singh Yadav a speedy recovery.



Mulayam Singh Yadav has served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and also as the union defence minister. He has been elected to the UP legislative assembly ten times and seven times as Lok Sabha MP. He is currently the sitting MP from Mainpuri in Lok Sabha.



(With bureau inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON